    Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade depart for deployment [Image 3 of 6]

    Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade depart for deployment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade depart from Fort Indiantown Gap on the next step of their deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield on Jul 3, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 14:25
    Photo ID: 6265662
    VIRIN: 200703-Z-IX878-0114
    Resolution: 4896x2880
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade depart for deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

