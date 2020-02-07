Fireworks explode behind a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2020. The fireworks show was part of the Independence Day celebration hosted by the 374th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.03.2020 06:42 Photo ID: 6265578 VIRIN: 200702-F-VB704-1113 Resolution: 3689x2951 Size: 477.97 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota celebrates the 4th of July [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.