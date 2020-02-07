Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota celebrates the 4th of July

    Yokota celebrates the 4th of July

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Fireworks explode behind a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2020. The fireworks show was part of the Independence Day celebration hosted by the 374th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 06:43
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota celebrates the 4th of July, by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

