A group of future Soldiers learn what the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy has to offer during an event on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii in support of the Army National Hiring Days Campaign on June 30, 2020. The event had units from across the installation demonstrate current physical fitness routines, the utilization of the Engagement Skills Trainer, what the division Lightning Academy has to offer, and more. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

