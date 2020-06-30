America’s Pacific Division hosts National Hiring Days event

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus | A group of future Soldiers learn what the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy has...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus | A group of future Soldiers learn what the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy has to offer during an event on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii in support of the Army National Hiring Days Campaign on June 30, 2020. The event had units from across the installation demonstrate current physical fitness routines, the utilization of the Engagement Skills Trainer, what the division Lightning Academy has to offer, and more. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Physical readiness training formation looked a bit different than normal for Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division as they were joined by a group of future Soldiers from across the island of Oahu on the morning of June 30, 2020. This was the start of an all-day event in support of the U.S. Army’s National Hiring Days campaign; a three-day, nationwide recruiting event with the goal of enlisting 10,000 new Soldiers into the Army.



Physical readiness training was the first in a series of events hosted by the 25th Infantry Division where these future Soldiers got their first look at the Army Combat Fitness Test, the new record fitness test beginning Oct. 1, 2020.



“I think it started out great with showing them the ACFT,” explained Sgt. 1st Class Juan Thomas, a U.S. Army Recruiter. “Then we went around to the hangars to look at different aircrafts, they got a chance to go through the Engagement Skills Trainer and fire some [simulated] weapons and give them an idea of what to expect at Basic Combat Training.”



These events served as much as orientations as they did conversation starters between the future Soldiers and Soldiers currently serving.



“I can speak as a recruiter and I can also speak as a 42A, human resources Noncommissioned Officer, but it’s hard for me to speak as another military occupational specialty,” said Thomas. “It gives them an idea getting to talk to different MOSs (Military Occupational Specialties) so they can have a better understanding, in depth, of what these different MOSs are.”



Nathan Priest, a future Soldier who opted to enlist with the MOS 68P, Radiology Specialist, echoed what Thomas said. “Today allowed me to see some of the schools I can maybe attend like Ranger School and Air Assault as well as see other MOSs that somebody that I know could be interested in.”



Staff Sgt. Christopher Mione, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, expressed a bit of envy while he explained what his MOS entails to the future Soldiers.



“I think this is great and I wish this happened for me when I first joined the Army,” he said. It’s going to give these kids an understanding of what the Army is like so they aren’t completely surprised when they finally ship out.”



As the day came to a close Sgt. 1st Class Jon Belajac, U.S. Army Recruiting Command Division Outreach NCO, saw the potential of making this more than a one-time event centered on National Hiring Days.

“I see this as a good thing for the recruiters, as a tool to show new and potential future Soldiers what daily life is actually like as a Soldier,” he said. “I hope it’s something we can continue to build on in the future to benefit both the recruiters and the 25th Infantry Division.”



This was one of many events taking place on Schofield Barracks during the National Hiring Days Campaign. To learn more about the Army National Hiring Days campaign visit the website at https://www.goarmy.com/army-hiring-days.html?iom=AMMZ-2690710_N_AP_2690710_01_hiringdays_vanity_amrg.