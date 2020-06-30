Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Hiring Days

    Army National Hiring Days

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A group of future Soldiers take their turn using the Engagement Skills Training during an event on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii in support of the Army National Hiring Days Campaign on June 30, 2020. The event had units from across the installation demonstrate current physical fitness routines, the utilization of the Engagement Skills Trainer, what the division Lightning Academy has to offer, and more. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 22:59
    Photo ID: 6265514
    VIRIN: 200630-A-AK380-240
    Resolution: 5186x3457
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Hiring Days [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

