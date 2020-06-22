Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Air Support Operations Squadron conducts field training with the 535th Airlift Squadron

    25th Air Support Operations Squadron conducts field training with the 535th Airlift Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julian Pilgrim, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster spots a 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. The 535th AS executes airlift and airdrop missions to support U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Transportation Command.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron conducts field training with the 535th Airlift Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

