U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julian Pilgrim, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster spots a 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. The 535th AS executes airlift and airdrop missions to support U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Transportation Command.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6264817
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-RE693-0107
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron conducts field training with the 535th Airlift Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
