25th Air Support Operations Squadron conducts field training with the 535th Airlift Squadron

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julian Pilgrim, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster spots a 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. The 535th AS executes airlift and airdrop missions to support U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Transportation Command.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

