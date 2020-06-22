U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Armando Padilla, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Airman, observes the C-17 Globemaster III ramp drop on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. The 25th ASOS is leading innovation efforts on behalf of Air Force special warfare by providing the 613th Air Operations Center a tactical extension of command and control with a modernized approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6264815
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-RE693-0104
|Resolution:
|6395x4633
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron conducts field training with the 535th Airlift Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT