Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 2, 2020) Cmdr. John McGee, commanding officer of Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 gives a speech after receiving command at Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA 11 is equipped with the Boeing F/A 18F Super Hornet and currently assigned to Carrier Air Wing One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

