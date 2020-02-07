VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 2, 2020) Cmdr. John McGee, commanding officer of Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 relieves Cmdr. Eric McQueen at an aerial change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA 11 is equipped with the Boeing F/A 18F Super Hornet and currently assigned to Carrier Air Wing One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 14:28
|Photo ID:
|6264357
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-LV363-1022
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|658.05 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT