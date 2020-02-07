Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 2, 2020) Cmdr. John McGee, commanding officer of Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 relieves Cmdr. Eric McQueen at an aerial change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA 11 is equipped with the Boeing F/A 18F Super Hornet and currently assigned to Carrier Air Wing One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

