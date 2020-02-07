Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 2, 2020) Cmdr. John McGee (left), commanding officer of Strike Fighter (VFA) Squadron 11 relieves Cmdr. Eric McQueen, after an aerial change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA 11 is equipped with the Boeing F/A 18F Super Hornet and currently assigned to Carrier Air Wing One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

