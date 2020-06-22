Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAKE-A-WISH Foundation, National Guard Fulfill Young Boy's Wish to Be A Soldier

    MAKE-A-WISH Foundation, National Guard Fulfill Young Boy’s Wish to Be A Soldier

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Spc. Sara Messner 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    On Monday, June 22, 2020, The Make-a-Wish Foundation and The Minnesota National Guard collaborated to bring a young boy's wish of being "a soldier for a day", come true. Dexter Preston along with his family visited Camp Ripley to experience a soldier's role in the National Guard.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAKE-A-WISH Foundation, National Guard Fulfill Young Boy’s Wish to Be A Soldier [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Sara Messner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Make-a-Wish

