On Monday, June 22, 2020, The Make-a-Wish Foundation and The Minnesota National Guard collaborated to bring a young boy's wish of being "a soldier for a day", come true. Dexter Preston along with his family visited Camp Ripley to experience a soldier's role in the National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 09:54
|Photo ID:
|6262366
|VIRIN:
|200624-Z-ML887-8554
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAKE-A-WISH Foundation, National Guard Fulfill Young Boy’s Wish to Be A Soldier [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Sara Messner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
