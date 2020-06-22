On Monday, June 22, 2020, The Make-a-Wish Foundation and The Minnesota National Guard collaborated to bring a young boy's wish of being "a soldier for a day", come true. Dexter Preston along with his family visited Camp Ripley to experience a soldier's role in the National Guard.

Date Taken: 06.22.2020, MAKE-A-WISH Foundation, National Guard Fulfill Young Boy's Wish to Be A Soldier, by SPC Sara Messner