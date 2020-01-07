Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Hold Annual Flag Raising Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSTA Rota Hold Annual Flag Raising Ceremony

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Service members assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Activities Spain, participate in the annual flag raising ceremony, July 1, 2020. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Hold Annual Flag Raising Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain

