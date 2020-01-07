NAVSTA Rota Hold Annual Flag Raising Ceremony

Capt. David Baird, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, front, followed by Command Master Chief Gary Rosenbaum, command master chief of NAVSTA Rota, and other leaders from around the installation depart the command building for the flag raising ceremony, July 1, 2020. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

