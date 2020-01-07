NAVSTA Rota Hold Annual Flag Raising Ceremony

Service members assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Activities Spain, participate in the annual flag raising ceremony, July 1, 2020. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

