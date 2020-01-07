NPC completes first operational patient movement

Airmen prepare to transfer 12 COVID-19 patients from a C-17 Globemaster III following the first-ever operational use of the Negatively Pressurized Conex at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1. The NPC is the latest isolated containment chamber developed to transport up to 28 individuals with infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

