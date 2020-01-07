Airmen assigned to the 313th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron transfer a COVID-19 patient following the first-ever operational use of the Negatively Pressurized Conex to transport 12 COVID-19 patients aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1. The NPC is the latest isolated containment chamber developed to transport up to 28 individuals with infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 22:17 Photo ID: 6260180 VIRIN: 200701-F-KY598-1107 Resolution: 5324x3550 Size: 11.73 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPC completes first operational patient movement [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.