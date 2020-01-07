Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NPC completes first operational patient movement [Image 1 of 4]

    NPC completes first operational patient movement

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman marshalls a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft following the first-ever operational use of the Negatively Pressurized Conex to transport 12 COVID-19 patients to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1. The NPC is the latest isolated containment chamber developed to transport up to 28 individuals with infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 22:17
    Photo ID: 6260177
    VIRIN: 200701-F-KY598-1022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPC completes first operational patient movement [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NPC completes first operational patient movement
    NPC completes first operational patient movement
    NPC completes first operational patient movement
    NPC completes first operational patient movement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPC completes first operational patient movement

    TAGS

    transfer
    C-17 Globemaster III
    patient
    NPC
    Airman
    721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    COVID-19
    covid19eucom
    coronavirus disease 2019
    Negatively Pressurized Conex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT