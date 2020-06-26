79th EOD Battalion holds uncasing ceremony

The 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion uncased their unit colors during a ceremony June 26, 2020 at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas. The colors are shown during the ceremony.

