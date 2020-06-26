79th EOD Battalion holds uncasing ceremony

FORT RILEY, Kan. -- The 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion uncased their unit colors during a ceremony June 26, 2020 at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas.

The ceremony pronounced the official relocation of the 79th EOD to Fort Riley, from Fort Hood, Texas, which was approved in October 2018. Relocation of 79th (EOD) to Fort Riley provides improved mission command and more effective EOD support of 1st Infantry Division missions. The battalion headquarters includes up to 51 Soldiers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was not open to the public, but was streamed live through Fort Riley’s Facebook page for virtual attendees to watch.

Lt. Col. Aaron C. Teller, the commander of the 79th EOD Battalion, shared his thoughts on becoming a part of the Big Red One family.

“I’m proud to be part of this historical transition of bringing an EOD battalion back to the Flint Hills of Kansas,” he said. “We truly appreciate the welcome we have received and the support for this ceremony to officially mark this significant occasion. I’m grateful to have been selected to lead this team of teams.”

At Fort Riley, the battalion will operate underneath the 1st Sustainment Brigade while continuing to implement its command structure through the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD).

Col. David K. Green, commander of the 71st Ordnance Group, spoke eagerly of the battalion’s move to Fort Riley.

“Thank you to the 1st Infantry Division teammates for the great support that you have provided to our separate companies and the 79th EOD,” he said. “Your leadership and care for the companies and now the battalion directly contribute to their many successes.”

Green continued by thanking families and guests and speaking about the future of the battalion.

“I have full faith and confidence and I’m sure that Lt. Col. Teller and Command Sgt. Maj. Fisher will continue the fine legacy of excellence for which the 79th EOD Battalion is known,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 21:27 Story ID: 373289 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th EOD Battalion holds uncasing ceremony, by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.