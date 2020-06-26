The 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion uncased their unit colors during a ceremony June 26, 2020 at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas. A soldier solutes as the colors are being uncased.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 21:27 Photo ID: 6260157 VIRIN: 260620-A-QT274-026 Resolution: 2467x3539 Size: 880.45 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th EOD Battalion holds uncasing ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Timothy Brokhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.