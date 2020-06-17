Falcon Top 3 recognize, mentor Airmen

Members of the Falcon Top 3 and the 50th Civil Engineer Squadron present Senior Airman Cody Sumrall, 50th CES pavements and equipment operator, with a certificate recognizing him as the May Top 3 Performer of the Month at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 17, 2020. Sumrall was nominated by Master Sgt. Justin Nevins, 50th CES NCOIC of pavements and equipment, for leading numerous successful projects that improved the safety and functionality of Schriever in a timely and effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

