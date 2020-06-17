Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Top 3 recognize, mentor Airmen

    Falcon Top 3 recognize, mentor Airmen

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Falcon Top 3 and the 50th Civil Engineer Squadron present Senior Airman Cody Sumrall, 50th CES pavements and equipment operator, with a certificate recognizing him as the May Top 3 Performer of the Month at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 17, 2020. Sumrall was nominated by Master Sgt. Justin Nevins, 50th CES NCOIC of pavements and equipment, for leading numerous successful projects that improved the safety and functionality of Schriever in a timely and effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 20:15
    Photo ID: 6260137
    VIRIN: 200617-F-PJ004-1003
    Resolution: 5848x4372
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Top 3 recognize, mentor Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

