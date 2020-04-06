Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Top 3 recognize, mentor Airmen [Image 1 of 3]

    Falcon Top 3 recognize, mentor Airmen

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Falcon Top 3, the 50th Force Support Squadron and 50th Comptroller Squadron present Tech. Sgt. Karen Mateo, 50th FSS section chief of career development, with a certificate recognizing her as the March Top 3 Performer of the Month at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2020. Mateo was nominated for coming up with timely answers for ‘unique’ situations. Her actions sped up the process and diminished the confusion for personnel matters, and her performance didn’t diminish while teleworking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    SNCO

