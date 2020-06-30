Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 15 Deactivation [Image 2 of 2]

    Combat Logistics Regiment 15 Deactivation

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Col. Patrick M. Tucker and Sgt. Maj. Tricia M. Smith-Leavy case the regiment's organizational colors during the deactivation ceremony of Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, on Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2020. Tucker was the last commanding officer for CLR 15. CLR 15 was deactivated to meet the intent of the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Commandant’s Planning Guidance. CLR 15’s mission will be continued by 1st Supply Battalion and 1st Maintenance Battalion in order to support the readiness of I Marine Expeditionary Force.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 15 Deactivation [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

