CLR 15 deactivates in another milestone toward force modernization

Col. Patrick M. Tucker and Sgt. Maj. Tricia M. Smith-Leavy case the regiment's organizational colors during the deactivation ceremony of Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, on Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2020. Tucker was the last commanding officer for CLR 15. CLR 15 was deactivated to meet the intent of the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps' Commandant's Planning Guidance. CLR 15's mission will be continued by 1st Supply Battalion and 1st Maintenance Battalion in order to support the readiness of I Marine Expeditionary Force.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Combat Logistics Regiment 15 (CLR 15), 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG), deactivated July 1.



The deactivation was conducted to meet the intent of the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Commandant’s Planning Guidance.



Activated in January 2003, Combat Service Support Group 15 (CSSG 15) was renamed as CLR 15 in March 2006 after the unit returned from Kuwait where it supported Operation Iraqi Freedom. CLR 15 deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom three times and deployed once to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. From 2014 to present, CLR 15 personnel and equipment deployed to Iraq and Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve while concurrently providing supply and ground maintenance chains for deployed forces.



“The Marines and Sailors of the CLR 15 headquarters have worked tirelessly to transition the missions they were previously responsible for to other units within 1st Marine Logistics Group” said Brig. Gen. Bobbi Shea, the Commanding General of 1st MLG. “These missions and capabilities and the lessons learned over two decades of war will help inform the path ahead for Supply and Maintenance Battalions in the next chapter of 1st MLG.”



“I was privileged to serve with the Marines and Sailors of CLR 15, a unit that distinguished itself as the guarantor of mission readiness and innovation for the I Marine Expeditionary Force,” said Col. Patrick M. Tucker, the former Commanding Officer of CLR 15. “The Corps is a stronger force because of the Marines and Sailors of CLR 15, and I look forward to seeing them thrive supporting the Commandant’s Planning Guidance as we posture ourselves for the future environment with which we’re most likely to conduct combat.”



During CSSG 15 and CLR 15’s combined 17 years of service, the unit received the Presidential Unit Citation streamer, Navy Unit Commendation streamer with one bronze star, Iraq Campaign Streamer with four bronze stars, Afghanistan Campaign Streamer with one bronze star, National Defense Service Streamer, Global War on Terrorism Service Streamer, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Streamer.