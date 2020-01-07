Combat Logistics Regiment 15 Deactivation

Col. Patrick M. Tucker delivers remarks during the deactivation ceremony of Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, on Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2020. Tucker was the last commanding officer for CLR 15. CLR 15 was deactivated to meet the intent of the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Commandant’s Planning Guidance. CLR 15’s mission will be continued by 1st Supply Battalion and 1st Maintenance Battalion in order to support the readiness of I Marine Expeditionary Force.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

