    DoD COVID-19 guidance update briefing [Image 7 of 16]

    DoD COVID-19 guidance update briefing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Marv Lynchard 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Thomas McCaffery, Director of Washington Headquarters Services Thomas Muir, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy Lernes Hebert hold an on-camera, on-the-record press briefing July 1, 2020 in the Pentagon Briefing Room to provide an update on the department's COVID-19 guidance. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 16:59
    Photo ID: 6260034
    VIRIN: 200701-D-FW736-3007
    Resolution: 4754x3169
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD COVID-19 guidance update briefing [Image 16 of 16], by Marv Lynchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    press briefing
    the pentagon
    pentagon briefing room
    presser
    pbr
    assistant secretary of defense for health affairs thomas mccaffery
    covid-19
    deputy assistant secretary of defense for military personnel policy lernes hebert
    director of washington headquarters services thomas muir

