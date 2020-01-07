Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Thomas McCaffery, answers questions during press briefing July 1, 2020 in the Pentagon Briefing Room to provide an update on the department's COVID-19 guidance. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 16:58 Photo ID: 6260039 VIRIN: 200701-D-FW736-3012 Resolution: 2214x3322 Size: 4.8 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD COVID-19 guidance update briefing [Image 16 of 16], by Marv Lynchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.