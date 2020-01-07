Director of Washington Headquarters Services Thomas Muir, answers questions during press briefing July 1, 2020 in the Pentagon Briefing Room to provide an update on the department's COVID-19 guidance. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 16:58
|Photo ID:
|6260040
|VIRIN:
|200701-D-FW736-3013
|Resolution:
|2475x3712
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD COVID-19 guidance update briefing [Image 16 of 16], by Marv Lynchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
