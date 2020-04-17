From Left to Right: Contractors Keith Gorman and Derek Lankford; TF-1 Program Manager Bobby Truitt, Facilities Support Engineer Joseph Marousas, and Facilities Support Engineer Caleb Steckmann team up to provide misting and sanitization services in all high traffic areas inside Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 14:22
|Photo ID:
|6259806
|VIRIN:
|200417-N-SY521-529
|Resolution:
|5376x3840
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19
