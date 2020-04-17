Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3]

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From Left to Right: Contractors Keith Gorman and Derek Lankford; TF-1 Program Manager Bobby Truitt, Facilities Support Engineer Joseph Marousas, and Facilities Support Engineer Caleb Steckmann team up to provide misting and sanitization services in all high traffic areas inside Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 14:22
    Photo ID: 6259806
    VIRIN: 200417-N-SY521-529
    Resolution: 5376x3840
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19
    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19
    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT