    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 1 of 3]

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Contractors Derek Lankford and Keith Gorman mist the Bldg. 274 breakroom to sanitize the space in an effort to protect the workforce against the spread of COVID-19.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

