Contractors Derek Lankford and Keith Gorman mist the Bldg. 274 breakroom to sanitize the space in an effort to protect the workforce against the spread of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 14:22
|Photo ID:
|6259804
|VIRIN:
|200417-N-SY521-247
|Resolution:
|3976x2840
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT