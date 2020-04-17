Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 3]

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Contractor Derek Lankford mists the Gate N turnstiles in an effort to sanitize all high traffic areas.

    Misting Disinfectant Utilized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

