200701-N-RG482-0099 GAETA, Italy (July 1, 2020) Civil service mariner Tim Murray, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) stands watch on the port bridge wing as the ship arrives in Gaeta, Italy, July 1, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 VIRIN: 200701-N-RG482-0099 This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.