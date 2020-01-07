Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Mount Whitney [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Mount Whitney

    GAETA, ITALY, GAETA, ITALY, ITALY

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200701-N-RG482-0099 GAETA, Italy (July 1, 2020) Civil service mariner Tim Murray, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) stands watch on the port bridge wing as the ship arrives in Gaeta, Italy, July 1, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:45
    Photo ID: 6259600
    VIRIN: 200701-N-RG482-0099
    Resolution: 4727x3507
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: GAETA, ITALY, GAETA, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whitney

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ITALY
    NAVY
    MOUNT WHITNEY
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT