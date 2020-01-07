USS Mount Whintey

200701-N-BM428-0034 GAETA, Italy (July 1, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Elizabeth Hall, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), salutes the American Flag as it is raised during colors aboard the ship as the ship returns to homeport in Gaeta, Italy, July 1, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

