Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Mount Whintey [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Mount Whintey

    GAETA, ITALY

    07.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200701-N-BM428-0034 GAETA, Italy (July 1, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Elizabeth Hall, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), salutes the American Flag as it is raised during colors aboard the ship as the ship returns to homeport in Gaeta, Italy, July 1, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:45
    Photo ID: 6259599
    VIRIN: 200701-N-BM428-0034
    Resolution: 3352x4724
    Size: 857.87 KB
    Location: GAETA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whintey [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whintey
    USS Mount Whitney

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #MSC
    #HSC28
    #MOUNTWHITNEY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT