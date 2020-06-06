Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Lewis Alexander, 913th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician demonstrates an eye exam at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., June, 6, 2020. While adhering to COVID-19 health protection procedures, Alexander takes photos of the patient’s eye to assess vision and identify eye disorders, ensuring deployment readiness for Airmen and the group. Individual medical readiness includes a number of regular medical examinations required for deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

