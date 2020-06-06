Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical Readiness [Image 1 of 4]

    Medical Readiness

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Jamie Scroggins, 913th Aerospace Medicine Squadron lab technician, places blood specimens into a centrifuge at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., June 6, 2020. While adhering to COVID-19 health protection procedures, Scroggins collected blood samples from Reservists who were due for annual medical examinations. Individual medical readiness includes a number of regular medical examinations required for deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:09
    Photo ID: 6259535
    VIRIN: 200606-F-XD998-0001
    Resolution: 5326x4261
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. ashley walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Readiness
    Medical Readiness
    Medical Readiness
    Medical Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    ReserveCitizenAirmen
    ReserveReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT