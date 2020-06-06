Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Jamie Scroggins, 913th Aerospace Medicine Squadron lab technician, places blood specimens into a centrifuge at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., June 6, 2020. While adhering to COVID-19 health protection procedures, Scroggins collected blood samples from Reservists who were due for annual medical examinations. Individual medical readiness includes a number of regular medical examinations required for deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

