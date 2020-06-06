Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Wayne Jones, 913th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, demonstrates eye examinations June 6, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Optometrists perform yearly eye exams to assess vision and identify eye disorders, ensuring deployment readiness for Airmen and the group. Individual medical readiness includes a number of regular medical examinations required for deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 11:09
|Photo ID:
|6259537
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-XD998-0015
|Resolution:
|5104x4083
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. ashley walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
