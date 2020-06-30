Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 3 of 3]

    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue

    ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen from the 57th Rescue Squadron carry Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group commander, toward an HH-60 Pave Hawk from the 56th Rescue Squadron as part of Operation Porcupine at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine tested the diverse capabilities of the 31st OG, combining efforts from the 56th and 57th RQS, the 510th Fighter Squadron, the 606th Air Control Squadron, and others for the rescue of a simulated downed pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 04:41
    Photo ID: 6257501
    VIRIN: 200630-F-JH747-1196
    Resolution: 1810x1018
    Size: 251.92 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue
    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue
    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Operation Porcupine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT