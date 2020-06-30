Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen from the 57th Rescue Squadron carry Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group commander, toward an HH-60 Pave Hawk from the 56th Rescue Squadron as part of Operation Porcupine at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine tested the diverse capabilities of the 31st OG, combining efforts from the 56th and 57th RQS, the 510th Fighter Squadron, the 606th Air Control Squadron, and others for the rescue of a simulated downed pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

