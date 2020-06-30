Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 2 of 3]

    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue

    ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Dylan Sedillo, noncommissioned officer in charge of Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training for the 31st Operations Support Squadron, applies a bandage to the leg of Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group Commander, to simulate a broken leg at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Hauck acted as a downed pilot in need of rescue during Operation Porcupine, a unique exercise testing the diverse capabilities of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Operation Porcupine

