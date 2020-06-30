Tech. Sgt. Dylan Sedillo, noncommissioned officer in charge of Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training for the 31st Operations Support Squadron, applies a bandage to the leg of Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group Commander, to simulate a broken leg at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Hauck acted as a downed pilot in need of rescue during Operation Porcupine, a unique exercise testing the diverse capabilities of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 04:41
|Photo ID:
|6257500
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-JH747-1095
|Resolution:
|5357x3576
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
