Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue

Tech. Sgt. Dylan Sedillo, noncommissioned officer in charge of Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training for the 31st Operations Support Squadron, applies a bandage to the leg of Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group Commander, to simulate a broken leg at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Hauck acted as a downed pilot in need of rescue during Operation Porcupine, a unique exercise testing the diverse capabilities of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

