    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 1 of 3]

    Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue

    ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group commander, checks his coordinates at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. As part of Operation Porcupine, an exercise demonstrating the interoperability of all units in the 31st OG, Hauck acted as a downed pilot while evading opposing forces and coordinating with the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons for exfiltration under hostile conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 04:41
    Photo ID: 6257499
    VIRIN: 200630-F-JH747-1028
    Resolution: 4293x2866
    Size: 781.62 KB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Operation Porcupine

