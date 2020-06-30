U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group commander, checks his coordinates at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. As part of Operation Porcupine, an exercise demonstrating the interoperability of all units in the 31st OG, Hauck acted as a downed pilot while evading opposing forces and coordinating with the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons for exfiltration under hostile conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 04:41 Photo ID: 6257499 VIRIN: 200630-F-JH747-1028 Resolution: 4293x2866 Size: 781.62 KB Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.