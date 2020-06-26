PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Rhandy Domigpe, from Oxen Hill, Md., communicates with the bridge watch team of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) June 26, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 03:45
|Photo ID:
|6257472
|VIRIN:
|200626-N-CU072-1037
|Resolution:
|4455x2965
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
