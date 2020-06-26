PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class David Weeks, from Painsville, Ohio, communicates with the bridge watch team of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) June 26, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

