PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Andrea Salazar, from Bakersfield, Calif., handles line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) June 26, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
06.26.2020
PACIFIC OCEAN
