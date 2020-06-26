Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Andrea Salazar, from Bakersfield, Calif., handles line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) June 26, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 03:45
    Photo ID: 6257471
    VIRIN: 200626-N-CU072-1023
    Resolution: 2395x3598
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: BAKERSFIELD, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    DDG 59
    USN
    Guided Missile Destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT