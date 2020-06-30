Chaplain Earns Distinguished Air Force Award

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Mark Hunsinger, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing chaplain, smiles for a photo after earning the 2019 Military Chaplains Association Distinguished Service Award at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2020. The award is presented to one chaplain from each branch of service every year for exemplifying the highest standards of the military and the Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)

