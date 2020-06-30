Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Earns Distinguished Air Force Award [Image 3 of 4]

    Chaplain Earns Distinguished Air Force Award

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Mark Hunsinger, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing chaplain, smiles for a photo in his office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2020. Hunsinger earned the 2019 Military Chaplains Association Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to one chaplain from each branch of service every year for exemplifying the highest standards of the military and the Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)

    Chaplain Earns Distinguished Air Force Award

