U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Mark Hunsinger, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing chaplain, smiles for a photo in his office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2020. Hunsinger earned the 2019 Military Chaplains Association Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to one chaplain from each branch of service every year for exemplifying the highest standards of the military and the Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 02:44 Photo ID: 6257445 VIRIN: 200630-F-ZB805-0089 Resolution: 7424x5400 Size: 24.77 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain Earns Distinguished Air Force Award [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.