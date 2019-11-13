U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Mark Hunsinger, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing chaplain, poses for a photo with a religious affairs Airman in Africa. Hunsinger earned the 2019 Military Chaplains Association Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to one chaplain from each branch of service every year for exemplifying the highest standards of the military and the Chaplain Corps. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2019 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 02:44 Photo ID: 6257444 VIRIN: 200630-F-ZZ999-0104 Resolution: 1240x885 Size: 841.55 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain Earns Distinguished Air Force Award [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.