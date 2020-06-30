Col. Roman Cantu, 5th Recruiting Brigade, answers a Soldier's question during the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum on June 30, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Spread out through several sessions that adhere to COVID-19 countermeasures, the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum reached nearly 600 soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6257322
|VIRIN:
|200630-A-WK488-038
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum [Image 12 of 12], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The MEDCoE hosts soldier forum to promote Army National Hiring Days
